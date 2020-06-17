KOTG: Possible drowning at Wall Lake; Rapid City authorities investigating deadly fire; Chance for thunderstorms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go, with all you need to know in news and weather.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, officials were called to Wall Lake for a possible drowning. The KELOLAND News crew was on scene and captured this video. Capt. Mike Walsh with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a man in his 30s was underwater for 45 minutes. The man was found and airlifted to a local hospital.

Rapid City firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Tuesday morning. Crews were called to the home on the 800 block of north maple avenue around 5:30 a.m. Authorities say residents in the upstairs apartment got out safely, but firefighters had to break into the basement apartment.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is also investigating the cause of a Tuesday Morning house fire. Crews were called to a home near 33rd Street and Nicole Drive just before 7 a.m. One person was able to evacuate, however crews had to rescue a dog. Fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the outside of the house and deck. No one was hurt.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is remembering one of its own. Captain Kendall Ward died after battling cancer. Though it was business as usual at the department– with crews busy answering calls — it’s a sad time for everyone who knew Ward.

Hot temperatures moved into KELOLAND to start the week, but how long will they stick around?