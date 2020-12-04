KOTG: Police respond to overnight robbery, boxes of blessings for health care workers and Smithfield Foods makes $400,000 donation

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Two people were arrested and one remains behind bars this morning for child abuse and drug charges.

Two parents arrested for child abuse after meth, marijuana found in home

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Sioux Falls police were called to Big Al’s Casino on East Arrowhead Parkway for reports of a robbery. 

SFPD responds to robbery at casino early Friday morning

A community triage center planned for Sioux Falls just got a big donation. 

Triage center gets $400,000 donation from Smithfield Foods

This week marks a milestone anniversary for an unsuccessful demolition attempt that put Sioux Falls in the national spotlight.

Tip the Zip, 15 years later

While COVID-19 can take a toll on our lungs, it can also affect our hearts.

COVID-19 and your heart

Churches and businesses in Sioux Falls are coming together to spread some holiday encouragement to the city’s health care workers.

Boxes of blessings going out to health care workers in Sioux Falls

If you’re looking for some entertainment this weekend while staying safe, you might want to check out the Racin, Ranchin, and Ropin Extravaganza.

Racin’ Ranchin’ & Ropin’ Extravaganza this weekend in Sioux Falls

