KOTG: Police respond to overnight robbery, boxes of blessings for health care workers and Smithfield Foods makes $400,000 donation

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Two people were arrested and one remains behind bars this morning for child abuse and drug charges.

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Sioux Falls police were called to Big Al’s Casino on East Arrowhead Parkway for reports of a robbery.

A community triage center planned for Sioux Falls just got a big donation.

This week marks a milestone anniversary for an unsuccessful demolition attempt that put Sioux Falls in the national spotlight.

While COVID-19 can take a toll on our lungs, it can also affect our hearts.

Churches and businesses in Sioux Falls are coming together to spread some holiday encouragement to the city’s health care workers.

If you’re looking for some entertainment this weekend while staying safe, you might want to check out the Racin, Ranchin, and Ropin Extravaganza.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments