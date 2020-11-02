KOTG: Police investigating Saturday night shooting, one day away from Election Day and warm weather ahead

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

We have an update to the investigation of a weekend shooting in Deadwood.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of East 8th Street and Indiana Avenue for a shooting.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of a fire at the South Dakota state fairgrounds we first told you about Saturday morning.

We’re just one away from Election Day, and it’s important to be prepared as you head to the polls.

We spoke to voters at Falls Park in Sioux Falls Sunday about their thoughts on the 2020 campaign process wrapping up.

We conducted another of our “sign-tific” polls in a Sioux Falls neighborhood on Friday to get a gauge on what we might expect on Election Day.

We have a dry 7 day forecast, but a storm system will start changing our weather by early next week. Enjoy the 70s while they last!

