KOTG: Police investigating Saturday night shooting, one day away from Election Day and warm weather ahead

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

We have an update to the investigation of a weekend shooting in Deadwood. 

Deadwood police investigating fatal shooting at Buffalo-Bodega Complex

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of East 8th Street and Indiana Avenue for a shooting.

Sioux Falls police investigating downtown shooting

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause of a fire at the South Dakota state fairgrounds we first told you about Saturday morning.

Fire damages building at South Dakota State Fairgrounds

We’re just one away from Election Day, and it’s important to be prepared as you head to the polls. 

Do’s and don’ts for Election Day

We spoke to voters at Falls Park in Sioux Falls Sunday about their thoughts on the 2020 campaign process wrapping up. 

Hearing from voters on how they feel about the end of the election process

We conducted another of our “sign-tific” polls in a Sioux Falls neighborhood on Friday to get a gauge on what we might expect on Election Day. 

2020 presidential ‘sign’-tific poll

We have a dry 7 day forecast, but a storm system will start changing our weather by early next week. Enjoy the 70s while they last!

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 2nd

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests