KOTG: Police investigating armed robbery, rain in the forecast and COVID-19 death toll up to 43

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and stabbing overnight Friday at a business on Minnesota Avenue.

The Sioux Falls Tenants Rights Union says they are seeing an increase in the number of evictions for nonpayment happening in the city.

A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her Minnehaha County jail cell early Wednesday morning.

Starting next week the state of South Dakota is going to be conducting mass testing at the state’s most vulnerable locations.

The latest numbers from the state health department shows four more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota. That brings the state total to 43.

The Emergency Operations Center is still up and running in Sioux Falls as local leaders work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Eastern KELOLAND will have rain Friday and it will continue for everyone Saturday.

