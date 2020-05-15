KOTG: Police investigating armed robbery, rain in the forecast and COVID-19 death toll up to 43

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and stabbing overnight Friday at a business on Minnesota Avenue. 

SFPD investigating robbery, stabbing on Minnesota Avenue

The Sioux Falls Tenants Rights Union says they are seeing an increase in the number of evictions for nonpayment happening in the city.

Local clergy members, non-profits ask for eviction moratorium

A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her Minnehaha County jail cell early Wednesday morning.

Mother of three who died in jail was supposed to return to sober living home

Starting next week the state of South Dakota is going to be conducting mass testing at the state’s most vulnerable locations. 

Statewide mass testing for COVID-19 at all nursing homes and assisted living centers starting Monday

The latest numbers from the state health department shows four more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota. That brings the state total to 43.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 43; Active cases at 1,312

The Emergency Operations Center is still up and running in Sioux Falls as local leaders work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Checking in with the Emergency Operations Center in Sioux Falls

Eastern KELOLAND will have rain Friday and it will continue for everyone Saturday.

Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 15

