KOTG: Police investigate overnight robbery, Sioux Falls School Board discusses return to school and COVID-19 death toll at 109 in S.D.

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating an armed overnight robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday. 

Police investigating armed robbery in western Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are investigating a potential fraud case involving a pyramid scheme.

“Blessing program” under investigation by Sioux Falls Police

It’s been two weeks since a large industrial fire broke out at T&R Electric in Colman.

Colman company recovering after large industrial fire

South Dakota health officials confirmed 25 more positive cases of coronavirus Monday morning.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872

How to go back to school during a global pandemic? That’s the question the Sioux Falls School District’s Return to Learn plan tries to answer.

Superintendent says Return to Learn plan will have to remain fluid

Inside at Monday’s school board meeting, the issue of mask wearing was discussed; the district’s “Return to Learning” plan does not mandate them for students or all staff.

To mandate or not mandate masks: SF School District teachers, school board weigh in

