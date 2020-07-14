KOTG: Police investigate overnight robbery, Sioux Falls School Board discusses return to school and COVID-19 death toll at 109 in S.D.

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating an armed overnight robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday.
Sioux Falls police are investigating a potential fraud case involving a pyramid scheme.
It’s been two weeks since a large industrial fire broke out at T&R Electric in Colman.
South Dakota health officials confirmed 25 more positive cases of coronavirus Monday morning.
How to go back to school during a global pandemic? That’s the question the Sioux Falls School District’s Return to Learn plan tries to answer.
Inside at Monday’s school board meeting, the issue of mask wearing was discussed; the district’s “Return to Learning” plan does not mandate them for students or all staff.
