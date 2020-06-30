KOTG: Police continue to investigate shooting, a putter for President Trump and thunderstorm chances

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Monday afternoon.
It’s not every year two leaders in the community retire around the same time. Rapid City Human Resources are working hard to find permanent replacements.
President Donald Trump is set to attend the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore, and will receive a gift designed and created right here in South Dakota.
A Rapid City area woman is excited to attend the event at Mount Rushmore.
The Fourth of July weekend is still several days away, but it’ll be a busy week on the interstates.
Futurecast shows the latest timeline on the storms. Watch how storms tend to develop around Chamberlain around 5 p.m.
