KOTG: Police continue to investigate shooting, a putter for President Trump and thunderstorm chances

It has been just over one month since George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground. Hear from Floyd’s uncle Selwyn Jones who lives in Gettysburg S.D. about what this last month has been like.

It's graduation day, again, for high school seniors in Sioux Falls. Howard Wood Field will play host to high school graduations this weekend. While the public high schools in Sioux Falls had virtual ceremonies on May 24th, students wanted an in-person event as well. Crews are setting up a stage and spreading out chairs to make the graduation as safe as possible for anyone who wants to participate.