KOTG: Police continue to investigate shooting, a putter for President Trump and thunderstorm chances

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Further information expected Tuesday about Monday’s Sioux Falls shooting

It’s not every year two leaders in the community retire around the same time. Rapid City Human Resources are working hard to find permanent replacements. 

Big changes happening in Rapid City

President Donald Trump is set to attend the Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore, and will receive a gift designed and created right here in South Dakota.

South Dakota team creates putter for President Trump

A Rapid City area woman is excited to attend the event at Mount Rushmore. 

South Dakotan excited to attend Mount Rushmore event

The Fourth of July weekend is still several days away, but it’ll be a busy week on the interstates. 

Highway Patrol prepares for busy week leading up to President Trump’s visit

Futurecast shows the latest timeline on the storms. Watch how storms tend to develop around Chamberlain around 5 p.m.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 30th

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests