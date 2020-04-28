KOTG: Plasma treatments for COVID-19, 918 active cases and more rain chances

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Health officials confirmed there are now 2,245 positive cases in South Dakota. Of the positive cases, 918 are active. However, more than 1,300 patients have recovered. 

S.D. COVID-19 update: 33 new cases, 59 new recoveries announced

City officials in Sioux Falls are preparing and waiting for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Preparations underway for COVID-19 surge in Sioux Falls

We will be watching the next chance of scattered rain this afternoon. Any of the heavier spots on radar could generate some thunder and lightning along with a quick hit of heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 28th

In Rapid City, city council members voted in favor of reopening some businesses but with restrictions.

Rapid City Council votes to reopen some businesses with restrictions

Governor Kristi Noem will unveil a Back to Normal plan later Tuesday, making changes to the current executive order concerning COVID-19.

Governor Noem set to announce “Back to Normal” plan

Both health systems in Sioux Falls are now treating the sickest COVID-19 patients with antibodies from those who have recovered from the virus.

Sioux Falls mom donates her plasma to help others recover from COVID-19

