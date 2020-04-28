KOTG: Plasma treatments for COVID-19, 918 active cases and more rain chances

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Health officials confirmed there are now 2,245 positive cases in South Dakota. Of the positive cases, 918 are active. However, more than 1,300 patients have recovered.

City officials in Sioux Falls are preparing and waiting for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

We will be watching the next chance of scattered rain this afternoon. Any of the heavier spots on radar could generate some thunder and lightning along with a quick hit of heavy rain and some gusty winds.

In Rapid City, city council members voted in favor of reopening some businesses but with restrictions.

Governor Kristi Noem will unveil a Back to Normal plan later Tuesday, making changes to the current executive order concerning COVID-19.

Both health systems in Sioux Falls are now treating the sickest COVID-19 patients with antibodies from those who have recovered from the virus.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.