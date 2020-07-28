KOTG: Plane crash kills one in rural Douglas County, 917 active COVID-19 cases in S.D. and SFSD provides results of parent, staff survey

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
The two suspects charged in the weekend deadly shooting in Sioux Falls remain in jail this morning on bond.
A boating excursion turned deadly for a 67-year-old in Fort Pierre Monday morning.
A crop-spraying plane crashed west of Parkston Monday morning, killing the pilot.
A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been linked to a camp in the Black Hills. State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton says fewer than 10 cases have been associated with Camp Judson.
This comes as South Dakota’s number of active cases of COVID-19 increase for the fifth-straight day. As of Monday morning, there were 917 active cases of coronavirus in the state.
Monday afternoon, an update on a return to learn report was presented at the Sioux Falls School District school board meeting. It included a survey sent to parents and staff regarding face coverings and returning to school.
