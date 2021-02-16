KOTG: Pipe bursts at GreatLIFE Willow Run; Big gift for Almost Home Canine Rescue; Cold temps continue



No injuries were reported in a structure fire Monday morning in un-incorporated Jackson County, according to a news release from the Interior Fire Department.

A pipe burst at the Willow Run Fitness center in far eastern Sioux Falls — sending water all over the gym. Great Life, which operates the gym, says the fitness center, pro shop and The Willows is closed for now.

The frigid temps across KELOLAND are taking a toll on vehicles.

A KELOLAND non-profit has a new set of wheels thanks to a big donation.

