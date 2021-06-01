KOTG: Pine Ridge woman reaches plea deal; Winfred family continues Memorial Day tradition; Veterans cemetery opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Pine Ridge woman accused of smashing the fingers of her victims in order to get opioids from their pain prescriptions, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Frenchone One Horn is pleading guilty to health care fraud, fraudulently obtaining drugs and two counts of assault resulting in a serious injury.

Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Neil McIntyre is a Vietnam War veteran. Every year, he and members of the American Legion in Winfred would gather at the local cemetery and pay their respects. However, as the years went on, members passed away and the Legion disbanded. Now, it’s just him and his wife Linda, their kids and their grandchildren who celebrate.

Hundreds showed up Monday for a ribbon cutting and opening ceremony at South Dakota’s new state veterans cemetery. The cemetery project was funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and general funds from the state of South Dakota. Army veteran John Pierson will be among the first to be buried at the new cemetery.

