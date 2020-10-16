KOTG: Pheasant hunting season begins Saturday, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300 in S.D. and ballot counting expected for 2 days

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

We likely won’t be knowing final election results in Minnehaha County until the day after Election Day.

Minnehaha County auditor plans to give workers a break during election night

The annual South Dakota Pheasant Opener starts Saturday.

Pheasant hunters are beginning to arrive

Cases of COVID-19 aren’t just growing among the general population.  Community spread is being blamed for more cases in South Dakota nursing homes.

COVID-19: Beyond the Numbers–isolation takes its toll

While there isn’t a vaccine for the coronavirus, there is one for the flu.

When to get the flu vaccine

More than a hundred student athletes and others are quarantined in Rapid City.

More than a hundred school athletes and others quarantined in Rapid City

