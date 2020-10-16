KOTG: Pheasant hunting season begins Saturday, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300 in S.D. and ballot counting expected for 2 days

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

We likely won’t be knowing final election results in Minnehaha County until the day after Election Day.

The annual South Dakota Pheasant Opener starts Saturday.

Cases of COVID-19 aren’t just growing among the general population. Community spread is being blamed for more cases in South Dakota nursing homes.

While there isn’t a vaccine for the coronavirus, there is one for the flu.

More than a hundred student athletes and others are quarantined in Rapid City.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.