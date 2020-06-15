KOTG: Peaceful protest Saturday in Sioux Falls, Midco Aquatic Center continues to reopen and high temperatures

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Protesters were back on the streets of Sioux Falls over the weekend to draw attention to racial injustice in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Younger generations are raising their voices for the Black Lives Matter movement

Hot weather and windy is expected tomorrow and Wednesday with 90s very likely.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 15th

As people here and in many other places continue to have conversations about racism and equality, one Sioux Falls church wants to bring understanding to other churches.

Center of Life Church works to promote understanding, empathy right now

On Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 75; Active cases at 924

The Midco Aquatic Center’s second phase of reopening begins Monday.

Midco Aquatic Center continues reopening process

Augustana University started its three-phase plan to bring student-athletes back to campus for voluntary athletic activities on June 1st.

Augustana student-athletes continue return to campus

