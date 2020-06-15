KOTG: Peaceful protest Saturday in Sioux Falls, Midco Aquatic Center continues to reopen and high temperatures

June is Pride Month, and Sioux Falls Pride sought to have the rainbow pride flag fly above city hall. As of right now, that's not going to happen. City council member Pat Starr tells KELOLAND News that the mayor's office told him that only three flags can fly at city hall; those are the US, South Dakota, and Sioux Falls flags. Sioux Falls Pride says they understand the policy.

Another protest against racism will be held in Sioux Falls later today. This one is scheduled for 2 o'clock along Minnesota Avenue,between 33rd and 41st streets. It's been nearly two weeks since a peaceful protest at Van Eps Park escalated to violence at the Empire Mall. Organizers are asking for those attending today's rally to remain peaceful.