KOTG: Pandemic’s impact on small businesses, SDHSAA approves fall sports and some rain Thursday morning

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on local businesses all across KELOLAND. That’s why Downtown Brookings hopes their annual Crazy Days sale can help boost business this weekend. 

Lori Johnson owns Encore Child Care Center. She was supposed to open her business in March, but was delayed due to construction. Her next plan was to open in June, but the pandemic changed those as well.

After budget cuts, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band is on the chopping block. 

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously on Wednesday to proceed as scheduled with fall sports. 

Even with that ruling, not every school district is onboard with starting up sports.  The Eagle Butte School Board says athletics during the fall season will be cancelled. 

