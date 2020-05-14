KOTG: Pandemic ‘far from over,’ officer-involved shooting in Rapid City and online puppy scams

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Health officials in South Dakota confirmed 69 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 3,700. Currently, there are more than 1,300 active cases.

Fog may greet some of you in eastern KELOLAND this morning; otherwise, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pennington County. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the latest numbers show new positive tests from Oyate Health Services.

As states ease restrictions and businesses reopen, you may wonder — is the COVID-19 pandemic over? The short answer is — no.

DCI is looking into an officer involved shooting in Rapid City.

Many people might be looking to add a four-legged friend to their families while in quarantine. If you chose to find your new puppy online, you’ll want to watch out for scammers.

