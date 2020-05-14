KOTG: Pandemic ‘far from over,’ officer-involved shooting in Rapid City and online puppy scams

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Health officials in South Dakota confirmed 69 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 3,700. Currently, there are more than 1,300 active cases. 

Wednesday’s COVID-19 update: 11 new active cases, 58 recoveries, 647 tests

Fog may greet some of you in eastern KELOLAND this morning; otherwise, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Storm Center Update – Thursday AM May 14

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pennington County. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the latest numbers show new positive tests from Oyate Health Services.

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Pennington County

As states ease restrictions and businesses reopen, you may wonder — is the COVID-19 pandemic over?  The short answer is — no.

As the country eases restrictions, doctor says that doesn’t mean COVID-19 pandemic is over

DCI is looking into an officer involved shooting in Rapid City.  

DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

Many people might be looking to add a four-legged friend to their families while in quarantine. If you chose to find your new puppy online, you’ll want to watch out for scammers.

Better Business Bureau warns of online puppy scams

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests