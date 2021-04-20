KOTG: Palisades rescue update; House fire in Mitchell; Big Sioux River beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As we first told you yesterday on KELOLAND This Morning, Rescue crews were called out to Palisades State Park on Sunday for a cliff rescue.

‘Don’t let her fall’: A scary Sunday at Palisades State Park

Investigators in Mitchell have determined that a fire in the north central part of the city is suspicious.

Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire in Mitchell

A recent snow storm brought some much needed moisture for western KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM April 20

If you’ve been waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine a local doctor says now is the time to do it.

Doctor’s message for those waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Whether it’s a new restaurant, retail store, or entertainment amenity, Elevate Rapid City wants your input on what businesses are needed in town.

Elevate Rapid City asks for public’s input on what businesses are needed in town

A University of North Dakota professor says the successful flight of a small helicopter on mars could be a game changer when it comes to uncovering the history of the planet.  

Professor says helicopter flight on Mars will uncover secrets of the planet

Remedy Brewing Company is looking to raise awareness with its newest craft beer creation.

New craft beer contains river water

