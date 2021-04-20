KOTG: Palisades rescue update; House fire in Mitchell; Big Sioux River beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As we first told you yesterday on KELOLAND This Morning, Rescue crews were called out to Palisades State Park on Sunday for a cliff rescue.

Investigators in Mitchell have determined that a fire in the north central part of the city is suspicious.

A recent snow storm brought some much needed moisture for western KELOLAND.

If you’ve been waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine a local doctor says now is the time to do it.

Whether it’s a new restaurant, retail store, or entertainment amenity, Elevate Rapid City wants your input on what businesses are needed in town.

A University of North Dakota professor says the successful flight of a small helicopter on mars could be a game changer when it comes to uncovering the history of the planet.

Remedy Brewing Company is looking to raise awareness with its newest craft beer creation.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.