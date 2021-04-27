KOTG: Overnight house fire in Sioux Falls; return of Johnson and Johnson vaccine; U.S. Census Results for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of a house fire from overnight .Around 11 p.m., crews were called to east 15th street and Hillview Road, which is near the Walmart on the east side.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating an overnight house fire

A community in southwestern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a child who died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Minnesota child under 10 with no underlying conditions dies from COVID

Health officials in both North Dakota and Minnesota are recommending shots of the one-dose, Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine start up again.

South Dakota to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration this week

A Brookings man is reflecting on his past epidemic experience during the COVID-19 pandemic0

‘If I had been vaccinated, I wouldn’t have gotten polio’: A survivor’s thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine
Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM April 27

A 31-yea- old man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle and a semi ran him over.

31-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-90 in Rapid City

A representative from Mission 22 is in Rapid City to bring awareness to veteran suicide.
The Rapid City Fire Department posted these pictures on Twitter.

The recent census numbers show steady population growth has continued for South Dakota.

2020 U.S. Census Results: South Dakota resident population at 886,667, ranks 46th out of 50 states

