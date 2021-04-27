KOTG: Overnight house fire in Sioux Falls; return of Johnson and Johnson vaccine; U.S. Census Results for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of a house fire from overnight .Around 11 p.m., crews were called to east 15th street and Hillview Road, which is near the Walmart on the east side.

A community in southwestern Minnesota is mourning the loss of a child who died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Health officials in both North Dakota and Minnesota are recommending shots of the one-dose, Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine start up again.

A Brookings man is reflecting on his past epidemic experience during the COVID-19 pandemic0

A 31-yea- old man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle and a semi ran him over.

A representative from Mission 22 is in Rapid City to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted these pictures on Twitter.

Chris Cooper of Mission22 is walking the track at O'Harra Stadium for 24 hours straight to raise awareness for veteran suicide. Some of our crew and Fire Chief Jason Culberson joined him for a few laps today. Thank you Chris for raising awareness on such an important topic. pic.twitter.com/7050Q6Cugt — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) April 27, 2021

The recent census numbers show steady population growth has continued for South Dakota.

