KOTG: Overnight fire, snow in the forecast and supporting Australian wildlife

A structure fire kept crews busy overnight in Sioux Falls. Our news crew captured video from the scene in the 700 block of Rice Street.

Light snow is ending this morning as colder air moves in from the north. The weekend will feature another round of snow and new winter storm watches have been posted north and east of Sioux Falls. More details in the Storm Center Update.

As the bushfires still ravage parts of Australia, one KELOLAND student is looking to help. Lincoln High Junior Anika Nelson was inspired to create a series of shirts supporting Australian wildlife.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a fire at Sanford Health this week is a good example of the importance of being prepared. Sioux Falls Fire Marshall Dean Lanier says having a plan in place is crucial.

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit using electronic devices behind the wheel. Many drivers we spoke with support the push to go hands-free as a way to reduce distracted driving in the state.

It’s the fourth week of the legislative session in Pierre and another new bill is triggering controversy. House Bill 1235 would no longer require children to get immunizations before going to school.

