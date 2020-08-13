KOTG: Overnight fire sends 2 to the hospital, Vermillion businesses prepare for students and COVID-19 death toll at 147 in S.D.

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Two people were sent to the hospital after Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in western Sioux Falls overnight.

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help following a home invasion and shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is currently looking at the death of a man in his 30s following an hours long standoff and fire Tuesday night in Rapid City.

The City of Vermillion is preparing for a return of USD students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19. The latest victim was a woman in her 60’s in Lyman County.

