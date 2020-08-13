KOTG: Overnight fire sends 2 to the hospital, Vermillion businesses prepare for students and COVID-19 death toll at 147 in S.D.

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Two people were sent to the hospital after Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in western Sioux Falls overnight.

SFFR rescues 2 in overnight fire in western Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help following a home invasion and shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Vehicle of interest found, suspect hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is currently looking at the death of a man in his 30s following an hours long standoff and fire Tuesday night in Rapid City.  

DCI investigating standoff following man using gasoline to start himself on fire

The City of Vermillion is preparing for a return of USD students during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vermillion businesses masking up, preparing for USD students to return

Another South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19. The latest victim was a woman in her 60’s in Lyman County.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 102 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 147; Active cases at 1,062

