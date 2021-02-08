KOTG: Overnight fire in Sioux Falls; Scammers target unemployed; Brookings man remembers Super Bowl XIV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your week!

Crews were kept busy last night with a fire in north central Sioux Falls. Shortly before midnight, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the area of West 2nd Street and North Summit Ave for reports of fire. Our news crew was able to capture this video of the scene.

More people are working form home than ever before in KELOLAND. And that comes with a warning from the better Business Bureau.

While we have all watched the Super Bowl on TV, a small number of people have been able to witness the big game in person. 41 years ago, Mike Lockrem from Brookings was able to do just that… as a fourth grader.

Mary Schmidt of Huron never expected to lose a parent to a global pandemic, let alone both of her parents. Frank and Mary Ann Fransen had been living with Schmidt, their daughter, since 2015. In November, Schmidt and her husband both contracted COVID-19, which led to her parents testing positive as well.

