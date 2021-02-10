KOTG: Overnight fire in Sioux Falls; Man arrested following suspicious fires in Rapid City; Gov. Noem addresses lawmakers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Crews in were kept busy last night with a fire in south-central Sioux Falls.

A 45-year-old Mitchell man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Groton.

A 68-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested in connection with recent suspicious fires.

A Sioux Falls woman is out tens of thousand dollars after falling victim to an online scam.

As the temperatures drop, many of us will be bundling up before heading outside, but we’re not the only ones who can be affected by the cold.

During this time it’s vital to bundle up and limit time outdoors. It’s also a busier time for places like the the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Black Hills State University started its spring semester a few weeks ago. So far, staff and students say things are running smoothly.

Yesterday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told lawmakers in Pierre that our state is in better financial shape than she first projected two months ago.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.