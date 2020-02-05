KOTG: Overnight fire at Sanford, more mild weather and coding issue blamed in Iowa

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

Crews were called to Sanford Hospital at 18th Street and Grange Avenue overnight. A maintenance cart caught fire in the biomed shop on the ground level. The sprinkler system activated and put the fire out.

Temperatures should rebound into the upper 20s and lower 30s in many areas. Temperatures will be similar Thursday, but pockets of light snow will return, especially in western areas of South Dakota.

A new program at Southeast Tech is looking to help create jobs for young adults. In October, Southeast tech and Telecontrcution company Vikor announced they’d be partnering to launch their new Wireless Infrastructure Technician Certification program.

A former Washington High School teacher is facing felony charges. 27-year-old Daylan Fargo, is accused of having sexual contact with a student

The Iowa Caucus results didn’t come in as planned. The state’s Democratic Party issued a statement blaming a coding issue with a new app for the delay in results.

Students are paying attention to the Iowa Caucus delays as they approach their own election. High Schoolers at Sioux Falls Lincoln are voting on Friday for their student council representatives.

