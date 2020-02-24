KOTG: Overnight apartment fire, teaching Black History Month and winter weather returning

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A few students at a KELOLAND high school are teaching others about Black History Month in a unique way.

Officials with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said there were no injuries from an overnight fire at an apartment complex near 57th Street and Marion Road.

Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND the next 24-36 hours. Winter weather advisories have been posted for many areas West River.

First responders near Hurley are getting hands on experience learning how to rescue people trapped in a grain bin.

The Transformation Project, Sioux Falls Pride and other organizations sponsored an event to teach about gender identity and the transgender community over the weekend.

It’s been a long road to recovery for one Lincoln High School student. But this weekend, Mhiretab Tsegaye laced up his sneakers and once again joined his team on the court.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!