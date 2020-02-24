KOTG: Overnight apartment fire, teaching Black History Month and winter weather returning

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A few students at a KELOLAND high school are teaching others about Black History Month in a unique way.

Washington High School celebrates Black History Month

Officials with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said there were no injuries from an overnight fire at an apartment complex near 57th Street and Marion Road. 

UPDATE: No injuries from apartment fire

Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND the next 24-36 hours. Winter weather advisories have been posted for many areas West River.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 24th

First responders near Hurley are getting hands on experience learning how to rescue people trapped in a grain bin.  

Grain bin rescue training for first responers

The Transformation Project, Sioux Falls Pride and other organizations sponsored an event to teach about gender identity and the transgender community over the weekend. 

Bridging Divides: A transgender lawyer brings her message to Sioux Falls

It’s been a long road to recovery for one Lincoln High School student. But this weekend, Mhiretab Tsegaye laced up his sneakers and once again joined his team on the court. 

Back to basketball: Mhiretab Tsegaye is back on the court after two months in hospital

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss