KOTG: Open enrollment for SFSD, stopping robocalls and thousands of snow geese at Lake Byron

A 51-year-old Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of crashing a stolen car into a train.

Sioux Falls man facing charges after crashing stolen car

The Better Business Bureau says there are things you can do to stop robocalls.

Top 3 things you can do to stop robocalls

Tuesday was the first day of open enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year in the Sioux Falls School District.

Sioux Falls School District provides online option for open enrollment

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls normally gets a lot of donations, but on Tuesday the non profit made a donation to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

How you can give back on Giving Tuesday

John Harris Elementary hosted a food drive prior to Thanksgiving, and collected nearly three-thousand pounds of food in just four days.

John Harris Elementary makes impressive donation to Feeding South Dakota

Tens of thousands of snow geese have started their annual winter migration south, but due to the nice weather here, they’re hanging around awhile longer at places like Lake Byron near Huron.

Snow geese put on a spectacular show at Lake Byron

