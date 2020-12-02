KOTG: Open enrollment for SFSD, stopping robocalls and thousands of snow geese at Lake Byron

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A 51-year-old Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of crashing a stolen car into a train.

The Better Business Bureau says there are things you can do to stop robocalls.

Tuesday was the first day of open enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year in the Sioux Falls School District.

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls normally gets a lot of donations, but on Tuesday the non profit made a donation to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

John Harris Elementary hosted a food drive prior to Thanksgiving, and collected nearly three-thousand pounds of food in just four days.

Tens of thousands of snow geese have started their annual winter migration south, but due to the nice weather here, they’re hanging around awhile longer at places like Lake Byron near Huron.

