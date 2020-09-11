KOTG: One year after the Sioux Falls tornadoes, Sanford International begins and some light rain

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

One year ago, so many lives in Sioux Falls were turned upside down by three devastating tornadoes, including Matt Ditmanson’s.

A year ago this morning, the owner of the Handy Man Remodeling Center in Sioux Falls was walking through the rubble assessing the damage done by straight line winds.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken says what he remembers the most about the disaster is the way people came together to help.

A grand jury has indicted a Rapid City man on a first-degree murder charge in a shooting that investigators say was staged to look like a suicide.

The Sanford International tournament tees off Friday morning.

Clouds are quickly moving back into KELOLAND today along with areas of drizzle and showers. You can guess temperatures will be cooler once again for most areas.

