KOTG: One person dead following crash east of Newell; Residents in Custer County clean up from storm; Siouxland Oral launches ‘Wisdom for Wisdom’ program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person is dead and another hurt following a crash east of Newell. At around 10 o’clock Thursday morning, an SUV was heading west on Highway 212 when it rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a semi. The 37-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene

Residents in Custer County have some cleaning up to do after a storm moved through last night. The Custer County Sheriff posted pictures of the damage to its Facebook page.

Last year, Siouxland Oral kicked off a program they call ‘Wisdom for Wisdom.’ They ask students to submit applications explaining how they’ve been affected by COVID-19, and then decide who they will reward with money to go toward their expenses.

Downtown Sioux Falls is growing. One of the latest additions is Cherapa two, three and four. KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek previews how she’ll be taking a look at those expansions in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.