KOTG: One hurt at house fire, furry friends enjoying new dog park and preparing for the Sanford International

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight house fire in central Sioux Falls.

One injured in house fire near USF

Minnesota health officials are warning against social gatherings ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Minnesota officials warn against gatherings amid case growth

A new dog park in Downtown Sioux Falls is giving pets and owners a howling good time. 

Pet owners react to the new Kirby Dog Park in Downtown Sioux Falls

Crews are putting on the finishing touches ahead of next week’s Sanford International.

Minnehaha Country Club putting in finishing touches ahead of Sanford International

Our 30 day moisture trend has dropped to 40% of normal rain in Sioux Falls. The last time Sioux Fall had over 1″ of rain in one storm was mid June.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 1st

