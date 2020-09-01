KOTG: One hurt at house fire, furry friends enjoying new dog park and preparing for the Sanford International

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight house fire in central Sioux Falls.
Minnesota health officials are warning against social gatherings ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
A new dog park in Downtown Sioux Falls is giving pets and owners a howling good time.
Crews are putting on the finishing touches ahead of next week’s Sanford International.
Our 30 day moisture trend has dropped to 40% of normal rain in Sioux Falls. The last time Sioux Fall had over 1″ of rain in one storm was mid June.
