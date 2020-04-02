1  of  4
KOTG: Officials highlight importance of flattening the curve, bike business growing and more winter weather

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem now says COVID-19 may not hit its peak in the state until July or even August.

Governor Noem says people need to take responsibility for their health

Hourly temperatures will continue to fall during the day and the most organized freezing and snow will arrive in Sioux Falls by this evening.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 2nd

The city of Sioux Falls is collecting data from cities across the country to help flatten the curve in the fight against COVID-19.

Sioux Falls looks to Florida to help flatten the curve

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says with many businesses closed, he’s noticing people gathering outdoors. The city has not closed parks yet, but Mayor Allender says they’re not opposed to it.

Rapid City mayor says he’s not opposed to closing down parks

Local bike shop, Spoke-N-Sport says they’ve seen an increase in business the past month compared to this same time in years past.

Bike trail serves as an active social distancing site

All first responders, including police officers, are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus because of the close contact they have with the public.

Protecting the protectors

Because schools are closed all across KELOLAND, students continue to learn remotely from home, but some of them unfortunately don’t have access to wifi.

MIDCO makes free internet deliveries to low-income families

