KOTG: Officials highlight importance of flattening the curve, bike business growing and more winter weather

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem now says COVID-19 may not hit its peak in the state until July or even August.

Hourly temperatures will continue to fall during the day and the most organized freezing and snow will arrive in Sioux Falls by this evening.

The city of Sioux Falls is collecting data from cities across the country to help flatten the curve in the fight against COVID-19.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says with many businesses closed, he’s noticing people gathering outdoors. The city has not closed parks yet, but Mayor Allender says they’re not opposed to it.

Local bike shop, Spoke-N-Sport says they’ve seen an increase in business the past month compared to this same time in years past.

All first responders, including police officers, are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus because of the close contact they have with the public.

Because schools are closed all across KELOLAND, students continue to learn remotely from home, but some of them unfortunately don’t have access to wifi.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.