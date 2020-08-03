KOTG: Officials investigating drowning at Wall Lake, COVID-19 death toll at 135 in S.D. and Royal Fork closes

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating the second drowning of the summer at Wall Lake.

Young person dies after being pulled from Wall Lake

Last week in Eye On KELOLAND, we told you about an increased law enforcement presence at Wall Lake due to the large number of people who gather at the beach.   

Improving safety on Wall Lake this busy summer

Officers with Game, Fish and Parks have been conducting boat safety checks all season long at South Dakota lakes.

GF&P conducting boat safety checks on SD lakes and rivers all season long

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, one more person has died to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 135.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 88 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 135; Active cases at 911

A long-time Sioux Falls restaurant has closed its doors after 39 years. The Royal Fork served customers one last time Sunday. 

Royal Fork closes after 39 years in business

