KOTG: Officials investigating drowning at Wall Lake, COVID-19 death toll at 135 in S.D. and Royal Fork closes

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating the second drowning of the summer at Wall Lake.
Last week in Eye On KELOLAND, we told you about an increased law enforcement presence at Wall Lake due to the large number of people who gather at the beach.
Officers with Game, Fish and Parks have been conducting boat safety checks all season long at South Dakota lakes.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, one more person has died to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 135.
A long-time Sioux Falls restaurant has closed its doors after 39 years. The Royal Fork served customers one last time Sunday.
