KOTG: Officials investigating death at construction site, COVID-19 death toll at 39 in S.D. and rain chances

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

OSHA is investigating a death at a Sioux Falls construction site.

Many places are starting to reopen and that includes the Minnehaha and Lincoln County Courthouses.

We’re starting the day with showers in eastern and northeast KELOLAND. These will continue to move east/northeast through the morning with clouds remaining in eastern KELOLAND for the afternoon.

The state of South Dakota is confirming five more people have died because of COVID-19.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has set up nine checkpoints along major roads and highways that lead into the reservation.

Governor Kristi Noem says the tribal checkpoints are not an issue until tribes overstep their boundaries.

Tribal leaders on Pine Ridge are reporting the Reservation’s first cases of COVID-19.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation will join us for a live Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!