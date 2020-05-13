KOTG: Officials investigating death at construction site, COVID-19 death toll at 39 in S.D. and rain chances

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

OSHA is investigating a death at a Sioux Falls construction site.

24-year-old dies at construction site on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue, OSHA investigating

Many places are starting to reopen and that includes the Minnehaha and Lincoln County Courthouses.

Courthouses are back open with some requirements

We’re starting the day with showers in eastern and northeast KELOLAND.  These will continue to move east/northeast through the morning with clouds remaining in eastern KELOLAND for the afternoon.

Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM May 13

The state of South Dakota is confirming five more people have died because of COVID-19.

Five new COVID-19 related deaths announced Tuesday

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has set up nine checkpoints along major roads and highways that lead into the reservation.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s Chairman speaks about checkpoints

Governor Kristi Noem says the tribal checkpoints are not an issue until tribes overstep their boundaries.

Governor Noem continues to voice concerns with tribal checkpoints

Tribal leaders on Pine Ridge are reporting the Reservation’s first cases of COVID-19.

Oglala Sioux Tribe issues ‘total lockdown’ until noon Wednesday

South Dakota’s congressional delegation will join us for a live Town Hall meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. 

KELOLAND Media Group to host congressional town hall

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests