KOTG: NYC man appears in court in Rapid City; Murder suspect released to relatives; Trump pardons Paul Erickson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday Eve! This is KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A New York City man accused of killing three people in Rapid City made his first appearance in Pennington County Court, nearly five months after the alleged triple homicide

Man charged in Rapid City triple homicide appears in court

An 80-year-old Sioux Falls man charged in a cold case murder investigation in Minnesota is no longer in jail.

Murder suspect in cold case released to relatives

Six South Dakotans received 11th hour pardons from former President Trump as he left office. But one pardon is more controversial than the rest.

Trump pardon called Paul Erickson bilking $1.2 million from investors a ‘minor financial crime’

The swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris made history for multiple reasons.

‘It’s really important that I get to see this in my lifetime’ woman says of Vice President Harris

Representative Dusty Johnson attended Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony along with his 15-year-old son.

Rep. Dusty Johnson attends Biden inauguration with teenage son

One man in South Dakota relished Wednesday’s inauguration more than most. 

98-year-old Lemmon resident who wanted to ‘live long enough to vote for Biden’ watches Wednesday’s inauguration

