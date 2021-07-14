KOTG: Noem places two corrections officials on leave; Philip sale barn sees jump in numbers; Sioux Falls inmate on escape status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 14 Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has put Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt as well as State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave. This action follows an anonymous complaint that Noem’s office has released.

Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the publics help in finding an escaped inmate.

The 2021 drought is leaving many ranchers with few options. In Phillip, the town sale barn is seeing much higher numbers than usual.

The drought is just one of the challenges farmers and ranchers can face.

While Kurt Zuehlke is seeing the effects of the drought in his own operation, he’s keeping things in perspective. Zuehlke’s son Trevor suffered a traumatic brain injury during a football game in 2019.