KOTG: No mask mandate for SF, COVID-19 death toll at 153 in S.D. and schools continue to prepare

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 went up again in South Dakota.
When it comes to dealing with COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken says we’re doing a good job.
A top leader in the South Dakota state legislature is voicing his support for a special session to decide how the state should spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid.
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is now in the books. The 9 day event, that wrapped up over the weekend, was the largest gathering nationwide since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Representative Dusty Johnson stopped by Madison Elementary school to get a firsthand look at what the school is doing to help keep students and staff safe, and to find out what congress can do to help.
When Sioux Falls students head back to school next week, they will also notice a lot of changes.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.