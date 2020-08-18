KOTG: No mask mandate for SF, COVID-19 death toll at 153 in S.D. and schools continue to prepare

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The number of active cases of COVID-19 went up again in South Dakota.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 86 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 153; Active cases at 1,194

When it comes to dealing with COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken says we’re doing a good job.

No mask mandate for Sioux Falls; TenHaken addresses COVID-19 situation

A top leader in the South Dakota state legislature is voicing his support for a special session to decide how the state should spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid.  

S.D. House speaker wants COVID-19 session

The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is now in the books. The 9 day event, that wrapped up over the weekend, was the largest gathering nationwide since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially over, businesses and residents back to normal

Representative Dusty Johnson stopped by Madison Elementary school to get a firsthand look at what the school is doing to help keep students and staff safe, and to find out what congress can do to help.

Rep. Dusty Johnson discusses back to school with Madison School District administrators

When Sioux Falls students head back to school next week, they will also notice a lot of changes. 

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent talks more about upcoming school year

