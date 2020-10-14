KOTG: No injuries from overnight fire, remembering the Corsica mayor and Gov. Noem says COVID-19 testing increases have led to more cases

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A car crashed through a grocery store in western Sioux Falls late Tuesday night. 

Car crashes into Louise Avenue Hy-Vee

Firefighters were kept busy with a house fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls overnight.

Crews respond to overnight fire in southeastern Sioux Falls

State officials released the 911 call and toxicology reports in connection with the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. 

Attorney General’s 911 call and toxicology results following fatal crash

A burn ban is now in place in Minnehaha County due to the dry and windy conditions. 

Burn ban in place for Minnehaha County

Right now, there are more than 6,000 active cases of the coroanvirus in South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem says the state is seeing a record number of cases because testing has tripled. 

COVID-19: Beyond the Numbers–Gov. Noem says reporting not fair

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says there will not be a city-wide mask mandate because it would be too difficult to enforce.

A citywide mask mandate is not in Rapid City’s near future

First responders in Corsica took to the streets Tuesday to honor a man who did a little of everything.

People pay tribute to longtime Corsica resident Dick Brink on Tuesday

