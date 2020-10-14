KOTG: No injuries from overnight fire, remembering the Corsica mayor and Gov. Noem says COVID-19 testing increases have led to more cases

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!
A car crashed through a grocery store in western Sioux Falls late Tuesday night.
Firefighters were kept busy with a house fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls overnight.
State officials released the 911 call and toxicology reports in connection with the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
A burn ban is now in place in Minnehaha County due to the dry and windy conditions.
Right now, there are more than 6,000 active cases of the coroanvirus in South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem says the state is seeing a record number of cases because testing has tripled.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says there will not be a city-wide mask mandate because it would be too difficult to enforce.
First responders in Corsica took to the streets Tuesday to honor a man who did a little of everything.
