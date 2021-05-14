KOTG: No injuries from overnight crash; SculptureWalk begins Saturday; KELOLAND Sports updates from Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Sioux Falls were kept busy last night with a crash in the northern part of the city.

No injuries following Thursday night crash in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are hoping someone will recognize the person in connection with a high end alcohol burglary. Investigators say the suspect broke a glass door and stole five bottles of alcohol. Between the damage and stolen items, the value is estimated at $21,000.

Authorities release surveillance photo, video from $21,000 alcohol theft

A 3-year-old who was injured after a rope accidentally tangled around her neck has died.

Police: 3-year-old dies from injuries sustained in playground accident

A 40-year-old Rapid City man who was associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls is facing child pornography charges.

Rapid City man arrested for possession of child pornography

A longtime tradition is back in a northwest Iowa town. Last year, the Orange City Tulip Festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Orange City Tulip Festival underway

New art work is coming to the SculptureWalk tomorrow. There will be 62 new sculptures that will go up in downtown Sioux Falls.

Washington Pavilion to oversee SculptureWalk operations

The SDSU Jackrabbits make the trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS national championship game today.

KELOLAND Sports to bring SDSU fans updates from Frisco

