KOTG: No injuries from overnight crash; SculptureWalk begins Saturday; KELOLAND Sports updates from Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday!

Authorities in Sioux Falls were kept busy last night with a crash in the northern part of the city.

Sioux Falls police are hoping someone will recognize the person in connection with a high end alcohol burglary. Investigators say the suspect broke a glass door and stole five bottles of alcohol. Between the damage and stolen items, the value is estimated at $21,000.

A 3-year-old who was injured after a rope accidentally tangled around her neck has died.

A 40-year-old Rapid City man who was associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls is facing child pornography charges.

A longtime tradition is back in a northwest Iowa town. Last year, the Orange City Tulip Festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

New art work is coming to the SculptureWalk tomorrow. There will be 62 new sculptures that will go up in downtown Sioux Falls.

The SDSU Jackrabbits make the trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS national championship game today.