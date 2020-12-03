KOTG: New COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, death toll at 995 in S.D. and small town restaurant giving back to its employees

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Starting today, the CDC will have new guidelines regarding COVID-19 quarantines.

All together, 995 people have died due to coronavirus in South Dakota.

Flags will fly at half-staff on Friday to honor a former South Dakota lawmaker – who helped bring high school football playoffs to South Dakota.

After all the debate over mask mandates, a South Dakota city has the numbers to back up their effectiveness.

A longtime Brookings restaurant saw a positive change after the city council passed a mask mandate back in September.

A popular restaurant in Carthage, South Dakota is holding a fundraiser for its workers.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!