KOTG: Nearly 900 COVID-19 cases linked to Smithfield outbreak, plant in Worthington closes and another warm day

Governor Noem signed another executive order yesterday to help hog producers in the state, who are struggling due to the closure of several pork processing plants in the region.

Governor signs executive order to help pig producers and forms a review committee for reopening the economy

Health officials have now linked the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls to nearly 900 cases of COVID-19.

When COVID-19 hits a plant like a small town

The JBS pork production facility in Worthington, Minnesota is closing indefinitely. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 76 cases of COVID-19 in Nobles County.

Worthington mayor: As of Sunday, about 70 COVID-19 cases tied to JBS facility

Enjoy the nice temperatures Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s in Sioux Falls and 70s to the west. Winds will also be much lighter.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, April 21st

Mayor Paul TenHaken is launching a new program in hopes to be another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

City of Sioux Falls to launch new program as another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19

That includes adding another 300 billion dollars to the Paycheck Protection Program, to help keep businesses afloat.

Senator Rounds on task force to replenish Paycheck Protection Program, re-open the country

Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson is scheduled to host a live dirt-track racing event on Saturday.

Park Jefferson International Speedway set to host live racing on Saturday

