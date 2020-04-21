KOTG: Nearly 900 COVID-19 cases linked to Smithfield outbreak, plant in Worthington closes and another warm day

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Governor Noem signed another executive order yesterday to help hog producers in the state, who are struggling due to the closure of several pork processing plants in the region.
Health officials have now linked the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls to nearly 900 cases of COVID-19.
The JBS pork production facility in Worthington, Minnesota is closing indefinitely. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 76 cases of COVID-19 in Nobles County.
Enjoy the nice temperatures Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s in Sioux Falls and 70s to the west. Winds will also be much lighter.
Mayor Paul TenHaken is launching a new program in hopes to be another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
That includes adding another 300 billion dollars to the Paycheck Protection Program, to help keep businesses afloat.
Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson is scheduled to host a live dirt-track racing event on Saturday.
