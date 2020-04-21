KOTG: Nearly 900 COVID-19 cases linked to Smithfield outbreak, plant in Worthington closes and another warm day

A proposed stay-at-home order for the City of Sioux Falls is no longer on the table following a special city council meeting on Friday. Council members instead agreed to consider other options to further mitigate COVID-19. They based their decision on the latest projections for the city, along with traffic counts and cell phone tracking.

Governor Kristi Noem is crediting South Dakotans for helping bend the curve downward on the coronavirus by 75-percent. The state had expected to need 10-thousand hospital beds by now if there was no action taken. But hospitalizations are much more manageable, in part, because of social distancing practices.