KOTG: Multi-vehicle crash in southern Sioux Falls; Brookings PD looking for robbery suspect; Outdoor Supervised Playground Program



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, June 22.

We are waiting to learn more about a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Sioux Falls.

One person was shot in the leg after a confrontation in central Sioux Falls Sunday night.

The Brookings Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a store Sunday night.

It was a whirlwind romance that went awry. Dana Adamson got married as soon as she turned 18 years old. Less than a year later, she was found dead in the Centerville home she shared with her 27-year-old husband, Rayne, in March of 2002.

To this day, investigators have never been able to fully answer who pulled the trigger. Angela Kennecke looks into the unsettling evidence in this 19-year-old cold case in Tuesday’s cold case investigation.

Parks and Rec are offering families a place for their kids to play while they’re busy during the day.