KOTG: Multi-vehicle crash in southern Sioux Falls; Brookings PD looking for robbery suspect; Outdoor Supervised Playground Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are waiting to learn more about a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Sioux Falls.

Several agencies respond to multi-vehicle crash in southeast Sioux Falls

One person was shot in the leg after a confrontation in central Sioux Falls Sunday night.

Woman injured after shooting near 7th and Spring, suspect arrested

The Brookings Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a store Sunday night.

Brookings police investigating armed robbery

It was a whirlwind romance that went awry. Dana Adamson got married as soon as she turned 18 years old. Less than a year later, she was found dead in the Centerville home she shared with her 27-year-old husband, Rayne, in March of 2002.

To this day, investigators have never been able to fully answer who pulled the trigger. Angela Kennecke looks into the unsettling evidence in this 19-year-old cold case in Tuesday’s cold case investigation.

Parks and Rec are offering families a place for their kids to play while they’re busy during the day.

Outdoor Supervised Playground Program brings free fun and games to Sioux Falls parks

