KOTG: Mount Rushmore prepping for fireworks Friday, new SFSD Superintendent starts and a COVID-19 wedding tale

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

There are new changes to South Dakota’s move over law. 

Changes to South Dakota’s Move Over law

Other new laws also went into effect Wednesday, including Senate Bill 2. Now a simple number will be able to provide resources for the entire state of South Dakota — 211.

2-1-1 is available statewide

School is in session for the new superintendent in Sioux Falls. 

New Sioux Falls Superintendent’s first day on the job

With the July 3rd celebration only two days away, towns in the Black Hills, like Hill City, are preparing for visitors from all over. The town is just over 10 miles from Mount Rushmore. 

Hill City prepares for 4th of July weekend

If you didn’t get a ticket to Mount Rushmore you’ll want to stay with KELOLAND Media Group.

KELOLAND News coverage plans for Mount Rushmore event

A Sioux Falls couple celebrated a major life event, but not in the way they had planned.

Wedding venue changes from a church to a farm

