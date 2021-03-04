KOTG: Mother arrested after children ate THC gummies; 2020 crime stats; Ravnsborg impeachment delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Roberts County Tuesday afternoon.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, after police say her children ate some gummies that had THC in them.

A Sioux Falls man is hoping you can help solve a string of crimes in his northeast neighborhood.



Crime in Sioux Falls increased in 2020. On Wednesday, the mayor and police chief broke down what happened in the state’s largest city.

A plan to delay the impeachment proceedings of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is moving forward.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadwood gaming is on the rise. Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association says there has been a 13-percent increase during the month of January compared to last year.

It might be time to put away the snow shovels and break out the golf clubs. Elmwood is just one of a handful of golf courses that’ll be opening this weekend.

