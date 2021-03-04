KOTG: Mother arrested after children ate THC gummies; 2020 crime stats; Ravnsborg impeachment delayed

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Roberts County Tuesday afternoon.

One dead in two-vehicle crash north of Sisseton

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, after police say her children ate some gummies that had THC in them.

Woman arrested after children eat THC gummies

A Sioux Falls man is hoping you can help solve a string of crimes in his northeast neighborhood.

Thieves can’t resist unlocked cars in Sioux Falls


Crime in Sioux Falls increased in 2020. On Wednesday, the mayor and police chief broke down what happened in the state’s largest city.

Sioux Falls crime stats for 2020

A plan to delay the impeachment proceedings of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is moving forward.

‘It’s frustrating’: Joe Boever’s cousin on the delay of Ravnsborg impeachment

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadwood gaming is on the rise. Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association says there has been a 13-percent increase during the month of January compared to last year.

Deadwood gaming numbers are on the rise in January

It might be time to put away the snow shovels and break out the golf clubs. Elmwood is just one of a handful of golf courses that’ll be opening this weekend.

Area golf courses opening for the weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 