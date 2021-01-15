KOTG: Morning road conditions, strong winds across the state and wildfire burns near Lemmon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to end your week.

As blizzard-like conditions blow through KELOLAND, Max Hofer is out there with an update on how things are going.

Meanwhile, the state departments of transportation and safety released an update on I-29 and I-90.

Strong winds started blowing across KELOLAND yesterday as another blast of winter weather moves in. Which made travel extremely dangerous in some areas.

Hours after firefighters in Pierre got a large grass fire under control, they were on the scene of an apartment fire. It happened at one of the three-story apartment buildings in the Edgewater complex.

Firefighters in Perkins County are fighting a large grass fire west of Lemmon.