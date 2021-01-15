KOTG: Morning road conditions, strong winds across the state and wildfire burns near Lemmon

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to end your week.

As blizzard-like conditions blow through KELOLAND, Max Hofer is out there with an update on how things are going.

Meanwhile, the state departments of transportation and safety released an update on I-29 and I-90.

I-29 and part of I-90 to close Thursday at 10 p.m.

Strong winds started blowing across KELOLAND yesterday as another blast of winter weather moves in. Which made travel extremely dangerous in some areas.

High winds causing travel issues

Hours after firefighters in Pierre got a large grass fire under control, they were on the scene of an apartment fire. It happened at one of the three-story apartment buildings in the Edgewater complex.

Crews battling fire north of Pierre

Firefighters in Perkins County are fighting a large grass fire west of Lemmon.

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fire west of Lemmon
Summit League Tournament fans disappointed they won’t be allowed in
Loss of fans, loss of money for Sioux Falls with Summit League tournament change

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 