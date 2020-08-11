KOTG: More than 160,000 vehicles counted at Sturgis Rally over the weekend, a fire in Harrisburg and attendance down at Sioux Empire Fair

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Crews are responding to a fire in southeast part of Harrisburg.

Two Sioux Falls men are waking up behind bars this morning, after an assault in Downtown Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police are trying to figure out if speed was a factor in a crash that left two people dead Sunday night.

Over the weekend, about 160,000 motorcycles and other vehicles rolled into Sturgis for this year’s motorcycle rally.

Organizers of the Sioux Empire Fair are hoping turnout for next summer’s fair will be much larger than what they saw this year.

He’s not old enough for his license, but that’s not stopping a 12-year-old from sitting in the driver’s seat of his future as a business owner.

