KOTG: More snow chances this weekend, recovering from COVID-19 and argument leads to shooting

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The victim in Wednesday’s shooting in east Sioux Falls remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Shooting victim has life threatening injuries

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash in the western part of the city.

SFPD investigating crash at 41st Street and Marion Road

South Dakota’s highway patrol released the name of the woman who died following a car crash near Rowena on Sunday.

Names released from Sunday fatal crash near Rowena

We are getting a look at the snowfall in parts of KELOLAND thanks to our viewers. One look at the snow is in Astoria, where apples got a dusting of snow while still on the tree.

SLIDESHOW: Snow photos from Oct. 22

The Speaker of the South Dakota House is finally back at his Sioux Falls law office following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus that included two trips to the emergency room.

South Dakota Speaker of the House returns to work following lengthy battle with COVID-19

COVID-19 can look different for anyone that contracts it, but for one Sioux Falls woman, she’s felt severe symptoms for almost a month now.

A Sioux Falls woman struggling to breathe for almost a month because of COVID-19

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests