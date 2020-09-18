KOTG: More positive COVID-19 cases; COVID-19 changes school schedule; Harrisburg to adjust to DOE recommendation; warm, windy weather ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Nearly 400 more South Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the third highest total the state has reported since the outbreak began.

COVID-19 has one of South Dakota’s largest high schools calling off classes today and postponed activities.

In a message to families, The Harrisburg School District says that all South Dakota School Districts were told by the Department of Education last week that quarantine for those who came in contact with someone known to have tested positive with COVID-19 would now be a recommendation.

The district says it will encourage close contacts to quarantine. Those who don’t will be required to wear a mask in school for the recommended time of a quarantine. Those who won’t wear a mask will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Lincoln High school Seniors, including the newly crowned homecoming king and queen, are using their influence to encourage underclassmen to wear masks.

Chef Lance’s is a new restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls, but they aren’t new to the city.

Warmer and windy weather is ahead for much of KELOLAND.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!