KOTG: More COVID-19 vaccines come to SD; Black Hills Stock Show; Ethics complaint filed with South Dakota Secretary of State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

At least one South Dakota voter is filing ethics complaints with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

Ethics complaint filed with South Dakota Secretary of State over mass political attack texts

Last month, KELOLAND news brought you the story of a husband and father of five who needed a double lung transplant to survive after contracting COVID-19. This morning, we have an encouraging update to Nathan Foote’s story.

Sioux Falls man makes list for double lung transplant after suffering from COVID-19

According to Daniel Bucheli, communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health, the weekly number of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming into the state from the federal government was around 11,000, but now that number will be around 12,800.

Weekly COVID-19 vaccine doses from federal government rise for South Dakota

This is the second year in a row Monument Health has played a role in the Black Hills Stock Show. However this year, the hospital is focusing on COVID-19 safety and prevention.

COVID-19 testing booth set up at Black Hills Stock Show

The football kicker for Roosevelt high school is nursing an unusual injury he suffered while on vacation last month.  

Roosevelt kicker’s foot stung by a stingray
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter

