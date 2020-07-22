KOTG: More body cameras proposed for SFPD, wildfire in Jackson County and auto sales bouncing back

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux Fall Fire Rescue was called the 300 block of West Teem Drive for reports of a fire at a storage unit.

Several fire departments in southwestern South Dakota spent the day Tuesday battling a wildfire in Jackson County.

A 33-year-old Rapid City man is behind bars following a series of crimes, including a stabbing, a burglary and a stolen pickup.

There is a proposed addition to the Sioux Falls Police Department: police already have 30 body cameras, but the 2021 proposed budget includes 150 more body cameras.

The program offers free access to the Great Plains Zoo and Washington Pavilion for families that are eligible. In June, nearly 1,200 people visited the zoo as a part of the program.

Huset’s Speedway is preparing to return to racing in early August, and there’s no shortage of work to be done between now and then.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many businesses. But now some are starting to see an increase in sales. That’s the case for Autoland in Sioux Falls.

