KOTG: More arrests made after Sioux Falls riot, SFPD still looking for suspects; Noem weighs in on protests

Two more people are in custody in connection with the riot Sunday night at the Empire Mall. Sioux Falls police arrested 31-year-old Jerome Sirleaf Wednesday. The U.S. Marshal Service also arrested 20-year-old Tupak Kpeayeh in Sioux City. Investigators say both men threw rocks at officers.

Sioux Falls police are still looking for more people involved in the violence and looting that happened Sunday night. The Department is posting pictures and video on social media in hopes of identifying other suspects.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem weighed in on the peaceful protests as well as the riots over the death of George Floyd. She says people must come together to solve the issues of injustice and concerns about policing. However, Noem says violence will not be tolerated.

Due to an influx in absentee voting this election and having two elections in one day, the city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County were still counting votes nearly 24 hours after the polls closed. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people voted absentee to avoid waiting in line at polling places. The pandemic also pushed the city and school elections to the same day as the primary election. All those factors, plus the extra steps it takes to process an absentee ballot caused counting to go slower. The results can be found here.