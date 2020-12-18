KOTG: Moderna vaccine endorsed by FDA committee, 7 new electric car charging stations approved in S.D. and sharing Christmas cheer

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Time is running out for Congress to pass a government spending plan and COVID relif measure.

Second stimulus checks: Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions in Congress

A second COVID-19 vaccine could start shipping out in the next few days.

FDA expert panel endorses Moderna coronavirus vaccine

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources has awarded more than $400,000 to help pay for seven charging stations.

S.D. panel plans to consider subsidies for more charging stations for electric-powered vehicles

A Colman woman decided to create the Facebook page ‘Christmas Cards and Calls’ for her friends and family to leave addresses and numbers to reach out to those who are isolated. 

Spreading Christmas cheer through cards and calls

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation organized a $50,000 donation to the Sioux Falls School District.

Donation to help Sioux Falls schools provide healthy snacks

The Helpline Center wants to remind everyone they are just a phone call away and ready to help. 

Help is just a phone call away with 605 Strong

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 