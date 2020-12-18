KOTG: Moderna vaccine endorsed by FDA committee, 7 new electric car charging stations approved in S.D. and sharing Christmas cheer

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Time is running out for Congress to pass a government spending plan and COVID relif measure.

A second COVID-19 vaccine could start shipping out in the next few days.

The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources has awarded more than $400,000 to help pay for seven charging stations.

A Colman woman decided to create the Facebook page ‘Christmas Cards and Calls’ for her friends and family to leave addresses and numbers to reach out to those who are isolated.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation organized a $50,000 donation to the Sioux Falls School District.

The Helpline Center wants to remind everyone they are just a phone call away and ready to help.

