KOTG: Mitchell man faces charges; welcomed rain in KELOLAND; Sioux Falls Food Tour highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 24-year old Mitchell man faces several charges following a home invasion and shooting.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash east of Volin.

We are getting a look at some of the rain that fell in KELOLAND. This picture comes to us from Trosky, Minnesota. The viewer that sent it to us says it is a welcome rain.

Local businesses are being highlighted courtesy of the Sioux Falls Food Tour. Every weekend year-round, a Downtown business is the beginning location for the food tour. This weekend, it’s at Severance Brewing Company.

The Mni Wiconi Water System will begin repairs on the Core Water Pipeline in the Ft. Pierre area starting Tuesday and going through Wednesday.

