KOTG: Missing teen in Rapid City; SFFR investigating apartment fire; Stolen SUV, cash recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help find a missing 14-year-old boy.

A Sioux Falls woman is waking up behind bars this morning, facing child abuse charges. Police say 19-year-old Teanna Quinn was intoxicated while walking around with two young children.

A Sioux Falls man is breathing a sigh of relief this morning after his stolen SUV was found Tuesday night.

Related Content Supreme Court arguments on Amendment A to livestream on KELOLAND.com

Authorities are investigating a fire at an apartment building in Sioux Falls.

8th Grade science teacher Nikki VanderWolde says she uses her pro-time to teach her students valuable lessons about bullying.

Recently, the 8th grade class had a contest to see who could design the best anti-bullying poster. The winner gets theirs featured on a billboard in Sioux Falls.

People hoping to try a menu item outside their comfort zone may want to sign up for Sioux Falls Food Tours.

A USHL franchise has made a sizeable donation to Midwest Honor Flight.