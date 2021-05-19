KOTG: Missing Sioux Falls teen; Sioux Falls School Board results; New mayor in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

A man who spent 15 years in South Dakota’s prison system is now charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder of a child in Indiana.

A Sioux Falls family is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds their two missing English Bulldogs.

Marc Murren and Kate Parker have won election to the Sioux Falls School Board.

He’s been a coach, a CEO and now a mayor. The Brandon City council has appointed Jim Heinitz to fill out the remainder of Paul Lundberg’s term as Mayor. Lundberg resigned to spend more time in his job with the school district.