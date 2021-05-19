KOTG: Missing Sioux Falls teen; Sioux Falls School Board results; New mayor in Brandon

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities ask for help finding missing Minnehaha County teenager

A man who spent 15 years in South Dakota’s prison system is now charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder of a child in Indiana.

Man accused of Indiana child kidnapping, attempted murder has long South Dakota criminal history

A Sioux Falls family is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds their two missing English Bulldogs.

Reward offered to find two missing English bulldogs

Marc Murren and Kate Parker have won election to the Sioux Falls School Board.

Marc Murren, Kate Parker win election to Sioux Falls School Board

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

He’s been a coach, a CEO and now a mayor. The Brandon City council has appointed Jim Heinitz to fill out the remainder of Paul Lundberg’s term as Mayor. Lundberg resigned to spend more time in his job with the school district.

The City of Brandon has a new mayor

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 